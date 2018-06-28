Global migration and urban expansion: an interview with Ambassador William L. Swing

- Home
Thursday, June 28, 2018
Jun 28 2018 (IOM) - Migration is one of the major defining factors of our time.
Today, one billion people – one out of seven people in the world – are migrants, including over 250 million people living outside their home country and an estimated 750 million domestic migrants.
According to a new World Bank report, “Moving for Prosperity: Global Migration and Labor Markets,” some of the biggest gains in global welfare and economic development come from the movement of people between countries.
However, migration is often an overlooked piece of the globalization mosaic. Rapid urbanization adds to the complex picture of migration – and poses a challenge to the host communities and migrants alike.
What can be done to improve governance of global migration and encourage actions on urban expansion?
As part of our Spring Meetings 2018 Interview Series, we spoke with Ambassador William L. Swing, Director General of the International Organization for Migration (IOM). Watch the interview to learn more.
