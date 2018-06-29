OIC-UN seek to promote cooperation in political, economic, scientific, humanitarian and cultural matters

JEDDAH, Jun 28 2018 (WAM) - The General Secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, OIC, and its specialised institutions and the UN General Secretariat will hold a general meeting to enhance cooperation in political, economic, scientific, cultural, social and humanitarian fields between the two organisations, from 3rd to 5th July 2018, at the headquarters of the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation, ISESCO, in Rabat, Kingdom of Morocco.

This biennial meeting will examine the continued political cooperation in terms of comprehensive consultations and capacity-building, as well as address conflicts, their means of resolution, peace-making and security.

It will also review counter-terrorism, combating violent extremism, promoting democracy, good governance, human rights and the rule of law. Furthermore, it will discuss issues such as the Middle East peace process, the situation in Syria, Libya, Yemen, Iraq, Somalia, Afghanistan, Mali, the Central African Republic and Myanmar.

On economic issues, the OIC and the UN officials will discuss the OIC trade preferential system, agriculture, food security and rural development, as well as transport and tourism issues.

The meeting will also discuss cooperation in science and technology, research and higher education, technical and vocational training, environment, climate change and water issues.

During the meeting, the two organisations will seek to promote cooperation in the area of intercultural dialogue and the promotion of a culture of dialogue for peace and reconciliation, combating incitement to discrimination based on religion or belief, social issues related to the interests of women, children and youth and the preservation of the cultural heritage of mankind.

Important topics to be discussed by the two organisations at the forthcoming meeting include the humanitarian landscape in the OIC countries like delivery of humanitarian aid and the mobilisation of support during humanitarian crises, particularly in Bangladesh, the Lake Chad Basin, the Central African Republic and Somalia.

