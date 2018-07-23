China, a strategic partner: UAE’s Department of Energy

ABU DHABI, Jul 23 2018 (WAM) - Awaidha Murshed Al Marar, Chairman of the Department of Energy, DoE, has emphasised the strength of the economic partnership between the UAE and China.

Today, several Chinese companies are playing a major role in strengthening the economic relationship between both parties and taking part in developing numerous vital and strategic projects at the country level.

This came in light of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to the UAE to demonstrate ways of mutual development in all fields. It is worth mentioning that the DoE has a strategic partnership with China’s JincoSolar Holding, which signed a contract to implement the Noor Abu Dhabi solar photovoltaic, PV, project in Suwaihan, in a joint venture with Japanese Marubeni Corp. The project includes the development, financing, establishment, operation and maintenance of the independent plant at a capacity of 1,177 MW, which is expected to be completed during the second quarter of 2019.

Al Marar commended Abu Dhabi’s experience in attracting major companies and international coalitions who are seeking to invest in the Middle East especially projects implemented by the DoE in partnership with the private sector.

An example of this is Noor Abu Dhabi project an independent solar power plant using PV technology located in Suwaihan, 120 km south-east of Abu Dhabi, at a total cost of AED3.2 billion. He also stated that the project will reduce the need for gas imports, achieve savings in water and electricity sector, fulfil the government’s attempts for diversifying energy resources and using clean energy, promote sustainable economy in Abu Dhabi, and create job opportunities for UAE nationals, especially in the eastern region. Further, the plant is expected to supply Abu Dhabi grid with electricity within the second quarter of 2019.

In addition, Al Marar indicated that this project serves Abu Dhabi’s vision in achieving sustainability of the sector. Besides, it goes under one of the most significant government programmes aimed at building an integrated system of water and electricity being produced and generated from renewable and conventional resources, which depend on innovative and sustainable solutions.

He also appreciated the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and the supervision of H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, to provide the requirements of a decent life and well-being as the core priority of the country.

The Chairman of the DoE has also lauded Abu Dhabi’s experience as one of the best countries in terms of energy production and foreign investments compared to the local economy as well as the major financial deals with global, regional and local entities.

WAM/Nour Salman