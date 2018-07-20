Chinese President arrives in UAE

- Home
Friday, July 20, 2018
ABU DHABI, Jul 19 2018 (WAM) - President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China arrived here on Thursday for a three-day state visit to the UAE accompanied by First Lady Peng Liyuan.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received the distinguished guest and his accompanying delegation at the Presidential Flight.
WAM/Rola Alghoul/MOHD AAMIR
