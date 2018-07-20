Middle East & North Africa

Chinese President arrives in UAE

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - July 19, 2018: HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Defence (3rd R), and HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces (L) receive HE Xi Jinping, President of China (2nd L), at the Presidential Airport. Seen with Peng Liyuan, First Lady of China (R).( Hamad Al Kaabi / Crown Prince Court - Abu Dhabi ) ---

ABU DHABI, Jul 19 2018 (WAM) - President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China arrived here on Thursday for a three-day state visit to the UAE accompanied by First Lady Peng Liyuan.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received the distinguished guest and his accompanying delegation at the Presidential Flight.

 

