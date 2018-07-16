DEWA begins testing turbines at 700MW M-Station

DUBAI, Jul 16 2018 (WAM) - Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, has started testing the turbines in the M-Station expansion project in Jebel Ali, which is the newest and largest electricity generation and water desalination plant in the UAE.

The cost of the expansion project is AED1.47 billion. Testing includes an initial operation of turbines and power generators and connecting them to the grid. These tests are essential to ensure the quality and reliability of the units while connected to the grid. Tests are scheduled to continue until the completion of the project in Q4 of 2018.

The project’s team currently focuses on preparations and operational readiness to assess the station’s readiness. After the completion of the initial tests, DEWA will start testing the pilot operation of the plant. A plan has been devised to conduct these tests according to the best practices, and based on accumulated experience in this field, to achieve maximum reliability, efficiency and safety. The plan aims to reduce commission costs in three areas: rationalising fuel consumption, regulating interruptions, and reducing heat rate.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, DEWA Managing Director and CEO, said that the Jebel Ali M-Station expansion project supports DEWA’s efforts to enhance the infrastructure, improve DEWA’s services according to the highest international standards, and support its vision to become a sustainable innovative world class utility.

He added that the tests are conducted in four main stages: initial operational launch, operational tests, reliability tests, and performance tests. These tests aim to achieve the project’s objectives by ensuring the conformity of its technical specifications. When completed, the project will increase the station’s total capacity to 2,885MW.

The expansion project includes the provision of new power generating units adding a further 700MW to the installed generating capacity of M-Station. The expansion project includes the addition of two dual-fuel gas turbine generators, two heat recovery steam boilers, and one steam turbine with 90 percent of fuel efficiency. This will increase the plant’s thermal efficiency from 82.4 percent to 85.8 percent, which is one of the highest thermal-efficiency rates in the world, Al Tayer added.

WAM/Rola Alghoul/Nour Salman