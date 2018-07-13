DEWA strengthens ties with German company

DUBAI, Jul 12 2018 (WAM) - Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, has welcomed a high-level delegation from German company Voith, which specialises in systems, products and services serving five important markets: energy, oil and gas, paper, raw materials and transport and automotive.

The delegation was headed by Dr. Leopold Henninger, CEO and President of Voith Hydro, and included senior members of the company. The visit aimed to enhance cooperation between the two parties in energy and water, as well as exchange best global practices and experiences.

Al Tayer said that these meetings are part of DEWA’s commitment to share best international experiences with power and water companies. The authority works to upgrade its services to advanced levels to become a global role model and meet the emirate’s needs.

Al Tayer highlighted DEWA’s key developmental projects and strategic initiatives that support the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, to ensure that clean energy will generate 75 percent of Dubai’s total power output by 2050.

In turn, the delegation expressed interest in participating in DEWA’s projects and initiatives.

WAM/Rola Alghoul/Rasha Abubaker