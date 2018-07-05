European-UAE Human Rights Working Group holds eighth meeting in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, Jul 5 2018 (WAM) - The joint European-UAE Human Rights Working Group held its eighth meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Abu Dhabi yesterday (Wednesday).

The meeting is part of an initiative launched by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policies in 2013, as part of efforts to raise EU awareness on the UAE’s human rights achievements. The initiative includes constructive dialogue held between the two sides twice alternately in Abu Dhabi and Brussels each year.

During the meeting – which aims at strengthening the human rights situation regionally and internationally – the two sides reviewed a number of issues of common interest, including recent human rights developments in the UAE and the EU, joint cooperation in UN mechanisms, and efforts to promote religious tolerance.

The meeting was chaired by Ahmed Abdulrahman Al Jarmin, Assistant to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Human Rights and International Law, in the presence of representatives from a number of government ministries, bodies and institutions in the country.

WAM/Rasha Abubaker