GGGI and AMATA ink an MoU to establish Green and Smart city

BANGKOK, Jul 12 2018 (GGGI) - The Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) and AMATA Corporation Public Company Limited, a Thai industrial estates provider, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today to advance green growth and sustainable development especially in the area of Green and Smart City in industrial land development in Thailand.

The MoU, signed by Dr. Frank Rijsberman, GGGI’s Director-General, and Mr. Vikrom Kromadit, CEO of AMATA Corporation PCL, will serve as a platform for cooperation between GGGI and AMATA, including sharing knowledge and experience through joint publications, workshops, conferences and seminars, which are regarded as essential for transitioning to Green and Smart City. The two organizations will work together to provide support for Thailand’s commitment toward achieving its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“GGGI’s analysis shows that Special Economic Zones, or industrial estates, that are a key government policy across South-East Asia, provide a unique opportunity to “green” economic growth. My vision is that such zones should become Zero-Carbon and Zero-Waste. Our collaboration with AMATA, a leading industrial estate provider at a regional scale, is intended to demonstrate what is feasible and lead the way.” said Dr. Rijsberman.

Under the MoU, GGGI will review the initiatives while providing recommendations to further enhance and expand the Green and Smart City initiative. AMATA will actively assist stakeholders in engaging in activities within the AMATA Corporation and the AMATA City Chonburi Industrial estate.

“AMATA has policy to make our industrial estate green. MoU signed with GGGI today will help out planning our Smart City, to make the better future and more suitable for people working in the industrial estate,” said Mr. Vikrom.

AMATA has been supporting the implementation of Thai government’s policy on Smart City at the AMATA City Chonburi industrial estate in an eastern province of Chonburi by working with international partners to implement projects, for example, a Solar PV rooftop project, and a smart traffic, smart factories and smart home project.

Going forward, GGGI and AMATA will identify follow-up activities and opportunities to promote green city initiatives and smart industrial estate, review case studies in Thailand and formulate a ‘Green and Smart City’ standard and best practice, which is environmentally friendly, climate resilient – complementing both industry and community’s needs. Further, this partnership will establish a solid foundation as a best practice for Thailand and provide an opportunity for GGGI and AMATA to share the experiences obtained from this work to interested parties across public and private stakeholders, both at national and global levels.

About the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI)

Based in Seoul, GGGI is an intergovernmental organization that supports developing country governments transition to a model of economic growth that is environmentally sustainable and socially inclusive. GGGI delivers programs in 27 partner countries, both member and non-member, with technical support, capacity building, policy planning & implementation, and by helping to build a pipeline of bankable green investment projects.

GGGI has 28 Member countries from developed, developing countries, including Small Island Developing States, from South America, Europe, Africa, and Asia and the Pacific regions.

About AMATA

Founded on March 6, 1989 and listed in the Stock Exchange of Thailand in 1997, AMATA Corporation Public Company Limited is one of Thailand’s leading industrial estate developers. AMATA does not only build industrial estates of international standards but also strives to protect the environment and quality of life. Currently, AMATA Industrial Estate have the combined area of more than 100 square kilometer and housed over 1ม200 manufacturers from 30 nationalities, including numerous Global Fortune 500 companies which employ over 320,000 people and producing annually almost USD 55 billion.

