International Court of Justice refuses to grant provisional measures sought by Qatar

ABU DHABI, Jul 23 2018 (WAM) - The United Arab Emirates (UAE) welcomes the decision of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on 23rd July 2018 in regards to Qatar’s request for Provisional Measures under the International Convention on the Elimination of all Forms of Racial Discrimination.

The ICJ refused to grant any of the Provisional Measures specifically requested by Qatar. By a very narrow margin, the Court indicated certain measures with which the UAE is already in compliance.

The ICJ’s decision reflects that Provisional Measures sought by Qatar are without a valid basis and were unsupported by the evidence. Instead of these unproductive maneuvers, Qatar should be engaging with the legitimate concerns of the UAE and the other three States that have ended relations with Qatar regarding its continuing support for terrorism and its efforts to destabilize the region.

In a statement today, the UAE reiterated its position that its actions are directed at the Qatari government and not towards the Qatari people. Contrary to Qatar’s false allegations, thousands of Qataris continue to reside in and visit the UAE. Qatari visitors may enter the UAE with prior entry permission issued through the telephone hotline announced on June 11, 2017.

“We urge Qatar to constructively engage on the requests made by the UAE and other countries for Qatar to comply with its international obligations. The UAE reiterates that it will continue to welcome Qatari citizens into its territory, as affirmed in the statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on July 5th, 2018,” the statement added.

WAM/Hatem Mohamed