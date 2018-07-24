International Red Cross commends ERC’s role in Yemen

- Home
Tuesday, July 24, 2018
ADEN, Jul 23 2018 (WAM) - The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has commended the humanitarian role played by the Emirates Red Crescent in Yemen (ERC), including the significant relief, social, service and developmental projects carried out by the UAE’s premier humanitarian aid provider in the war-ravaged country.
This came at a meeting this morning between Engineer Saeed Al Ali, Head of the ERC Mission in Aden, and Carlos Batallas, the Head of ICRC Mission to Aden, and his aide.
The two sides explored paths of promoting cooperation, with special emphasis on finding efficient solutions to the Internally Displaced People (IDP) in Yemen and providing them with sufficient assistance.
Al Ali reviewed the ERC’s milestones in Yemen as part of the ‘Year of Zayed Initiative’, which included water, medical and educational projects established across different Yemeni governorates. He hailed the current level of collaboration between ERC and ICRC.
The international official expressed ICRC’s keenness to intensify cooperation with ERC to continue to launch joint projects in Yemen.
WAM/Hatem Mohamed
