Technical cooperation remains the most effective tool to achieve sustainable development goals:UAE

GENEVA, Jul 5 2018 (WAM) - The United Arab Emirates, UAE, has welcomed the attention and support provided by the UN Human Rights to member states regarding the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the complementarity of the Sustainable Development Goals and human rights obligations.

”Technical assistance remains the most effective tool to assist economically vulnerable countries to achieve sustainable development goals enshrined in reports and recommendations issued by the council’s various mechanisms,” said Mohammed Saleh Al Shamsi, Second Secretary at the UAE Mission in Geneva, before a panel discussion, held today as part of the 38th session of the Human Rights Council on human rights and the Sustainable Development Goals, with a focus on enhancing human rights technical cooperation and capacity-building to contribute to the effective and inclusive implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

He said that the 2030 Agenda set out many development goals, which were complementary to socio-economic and environmental dimensions.

”A National Commission was established in 2017 to implement the Sustainable Development Goals in the UAE,” he added.

He stated that the UAE will be among 47 countries which will carry out Voluntary National Reviews, VNR, of their 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development during the UN High-level political forum on sustainable development, HLPF, which will meet from 9th to 18th July, 2018.

WAM/Tariq alfaham