UAE, Indonesia review work progress at solar power plant

JAKARTA, Jul 24 2018 (WAM) - Arcandra Tahar, Deputy Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources of Indonesia, and Mohamed Abdullah bin Mutlaq Al Ghafli, UAE Ambassador to Indonesia, have reviewed the progress in implementing the floating solar photovoltaic (PV) power plant by Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) on the Cirata Reservoir in the West Java province of Indonesia.

The 200MW project will be the largest project of its kind in Indonesia.

The two parties also explored prospects for joint cooperation in areas of conventional and renewable energy.

The Indonesian minister said Jakarta is keen to expand its cooperation ties with the UAE for the best interests of the two friendly countries.

