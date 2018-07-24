Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi enriches UAE’s civilisational legacy: Hazza bin Zayed

- Home
Tuesday, July 24, 2018
ABU DHABI, Jul 23 2018 (WAM) - Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi is a significant landmark and tourist destination that translates the far-sighted vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to enrich the country’s civilisational legacy, H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has stated.
“Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi inculcates the culture of happiness embraced by the country and adds to the impressive cultural potential boasted by Abu Dhabi as a preferred global destination and a significant bridge for intercultural dialogue and communication,” Sheikh Hazza said in his comment on today’s opening of the landmark destination in the UAE capital.
WAM/Hatem Mohamed
