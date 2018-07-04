WETEX 2018: one of the largest specialised exhibitions in the world

DUBAI, Jul 4 2018 (WAM) - Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), the organiser of the 20th Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) 2018, has announced that it will be one of the largest specialised exhibitions in the world.

WETEX is held under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and UAE Minister of Finance, and President of DEWA.

WETEX 2018 will be held from 23rd-25th October 2018 at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre. The exhibition will coincide with the third Dubai Solar Show, under the umbrella of the fifth Green Week.

WETEX has developed rapidly since its launch in 1999 as an exhibition of water management technologies. The energy sector was added in 2001. In 2004, DEWA expanded the sector to include environmental and waste management, green buildings, and carbon dioxide reduction solutions in 2008. In 2012, oil, gas and coal were added to the exhibition’s fossil fuels sector. This was followed by the addition of the Dubai Solar Show, in 2016, as the biggest solar exhibition in the region.

“The exhibition translates the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to achieve a balance between development and the environment, and to consolidate economic, social and environmental sustainability. WETEX is a leading global platform that highlights the interrelationship between sustainability and the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the impact of disruptive technologies, digital transformation, Artificial Intelligence and Research & Development (R&D) for the production of clean energy and water. This supports Dubai’s transformation into a global hub for clean energy and green economy,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, and Founder and Chairman of WETEX.

“WETEX promotes constructive partnerships and builds strong public-private investment relationships to develop and diversify clean energy production sectors as well as water and energy conservation, environmental protection, waste management, green building, and cutting-edge solutions to reduce carbon emissions,” added Al Tayer.

The exhibition offers a unique opportunity for investors and sponsors to establish and develop commercial relations and promote business opportunities by holding one-on-one meetings with representatives of major corporations and decision makers from all around the world in one location.

WETEX focuses on reviewing advanced technologies related to the water, energy and environment. It brings together the best experts, specialists, solution providers, investors, government decision makers, potential business partners and consumers from the public and private sectors.

