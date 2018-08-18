18 billion gallons of water produced in Sharjah during H1 2018

SHARJAH, Aug 15 2018 (WAM) - The amount of water produced in the Emirate of Sharjah during the first half of 2018, reached more than 18.308.9 billion gallons of water, according to the latest statistics issued by the Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority (SEWA).

The statistics indicated that the housing sector accounted for the largest percentage of water consumed, 63.32%, during the first half of this year while the percentage of water consumed in the commercial sector during the first six months of this year 23.38%, while the government sector accounted for 8.36% of quantities water consumed in the industrial sector, the percentage of water consumed was 4.87% and in the agricultural sector it was 0.08%.

Dr. Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of SEWA, said that SEWA is exerting great efforts to produce, desalinate and distribute water to consumers and is making efforts to raise awareness about the importance of water conservation and use it optimally.

Tariq alfaham

WAM/Hatem Mohamed