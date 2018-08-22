Bahrain suspends entry visas for Qataris

MANAMA, Aug 22 2018 (WAM) - Bahrain has suspended issuance of entry visas to the Qatari citizens, excluding students in the Kingdom and those who currently have valid visas, Bahrain News Agency (BNA) reported.

Based on the statement of severing political ties with Qatar on June 5 last year and the implementation of related-directives of the Cabinet for all concerned ministries and government organisations, the Ministry of Interior has announced the suspension of the issuance of entry visas for Qatari nationals, BNA said today.

Qatari students who study in Bahrain will be excluded, along with those with valid visas, the ministry said.

“The decision was not taken because of Qatari nationals who share brotherly ties with Bahrainis, but as result of irresponsible acts of Qatari authorities that do not consider the rights of neighbouring countries or the principles of the international law,” the ministry said.

WAM/Hassan Bashir