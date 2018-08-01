Department of Culture and Tourism, Airbnb team up to promote Emirati Experiences

ABU DHABI, Aug 1 2018 (WAM) - The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Airbnb, the online community marketplace which provides access to millions of unique accommodation and Experiences around the world, have teamed up to promote the UAE capital’s offerings.



DCT Abu Dhabi’s Emirati Experiences initiative offers visitors to the emirate a selection of 20 different tours and experiences designed and led by Emirati nationals which provide firsthand insight into Emirati culture, heritage and history.

These tailor-made experiences are echoed by Airbnb’s own ‘Experiences’ – unique excursions and activities designed and led by local hosts – which Airbnb offers across 800 cities worldwide. This new joint initiative means all 20 Emirati Experiences will now be included on Airbnb’s popular global platform for the first time.

“This collaboration with our friends at Airbnb to showcase Emirati Experiences on their hugely popular service makes perfect sense and is in line with our mandate to promote our emirate to the widest possible audience,” said Sultan Al Mutawa Al Dhaheri, Executive Director, Tourism Sector, DCT Abu Dhabi. “Each year, millions of tourists come to Abu Dhabi to experience our history, traditions and heritage and there is no better way for visitors to experience the uniqueness of Abu Dhabi and its districts, and to learn about our rich history than by spending time with an Emirati tour guide, which is what Emirati Experiences offers. With this new initiative, the demand for these unique experiences should increase as more potential visitors are exposed to the wonderful things on offer in Abu Dhabi.

“This co-operative initiative will no doubt result in greater visibility of our emirate to an international audience, which can only positively impact visitation numbers going forward.”

Emirati Experiences currently offers 20 unique tours and excursions, including the Bait Al Oud Visitor Experience, the Emirati Ladies Experience, the Emirati House Experience, Capture the Moment – a four-hour guided photography tour with professional photography tips and Desert Safari.

Also available are the Zayed Tour – a journey around various historic and important locations in Al Ain city that highlights the extraordinary life of HH Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Explore & Shop, Traditional Shopping in Abu Dhabi, the Sandals Handicraft Experience – a guided tour of the Al Dana shoe-making Factory, Top Traditional Food in Abu Dhabi, the Discover Al Ain tour, which includes a visit to a date factory and a traditional souq and the Fossil Dunes and Flamingoes experience.

Emirati Traditional Crafts, the Food Experience Tour, the Carpets and Antiques experience, The Pearl Journey, Amazing and Affordable Abayas, Emirati Women’s Handicrafts and a Modern Islamic Architecture experience are also available, the latter taking in the amazing Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, as does the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and Palaces of Abu Dhabi experience.

“We are delighted to be partnering with the DCT Abu Dhabi to help grow the number of Experience hosts on the Airbnb platform,” said Hadi Moussa, Airbnb General Manager for Middle East and Africa and Head of EMEA Business Development. “Experiences on Airbnb enable passionate, local hosts to share the very best of their destination with millions of travellers from around the world, whether it’s an authentic cooking class or a chance to enjoy an insider view of the city. Following the success of Experiences in Dubai, this partnership will attract new guests to experience Abu Dhabi’s famous hospitality and discover one of the most dynamic and fast-growing tourism destinations in the world.”

Further information is available on https://visitabudhabi.ae and www.airbnf.ae.

WAM/Hatem Mohamed