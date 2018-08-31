Egyptian president starts tour of Bahrain, China, Uzbekistan

- Home
- Development & Aid
- Economy & Trade
- Environment
- Human Rights
- Global Governance
- South-South
- Civil Society
- Gender
Friday, August 31, 2018
CAIRO, Aug 30 2018 (WAM) - Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi embarks Thursday on a tour to Bahrain, China and Uzbekistan, Presidential Spokesman, Bassam Radi, said.
Sisi is scheduled to hold talks with Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa and a number of Bahraini top officials on means of enhancing bilateral ties.
He will then head for Beijing to attend the Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC). While in China, Sisi will hold a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping on bolstering cooperation.
At the end of the tour, Sisi will hold talks with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Radi said, noting that this is the first official visit by an Egyptian president to Uzbekistan.
WAM/Hatem Mohamed
IPS is an international communication institution with a global news agency at its core, raising the voices of the South
and civil society on issues of development, globalisation, human rights and the environment
Copyright © 2018 IPS-Inter Press Service. All rights reserved. - Terms & Conditions
You have the Power to Make a Difference
Would you consider a $20.00 contribution today that will help to keep the IPS news wire active? Your contribution will make a huge difference.