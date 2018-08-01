GGGI awarded A+ rating by DFID for the first time

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug 1 2018 (GGGI) - The Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) has received an A+ rating in the UK Department for International Development (DFID)’s 2017 Annual Review, highlighting the excellent progress made last year.



The United Kingdom is a founding Member of GGGI, a contributing member that provides multi-year core funding to GGGI, and currently serves on GGGI’s Council that approves and oversees GGGI’s work plan, budget, and results.

This is the first time that GGGI has been awarded an A+. Previously DFID had awarded GGGI with an “A” score, exceeding expectations and demonstrating impressive development as an organization.

DFID conducts rigorous annual reviews of activities, assessing performance standards for all programs financially supported by the UK.

GGGI has performed exceptionally well in the areas of finance and knowledge generation and continuously showed improvement in the quality of its reporting, assurance and risk management systems.

The rating clearly demonstrates that GGGI is strategically moving in the right direction in scaling up its in-country impact by being an effective organization that has a sound risk appetite and achieves increased value for money, through the smart delivery of its programmatic interventions.

GGGI has been working also to strengthen its results-based management system and corporate results reporting to fully meet its obligations to donors for accountability, transparency and good governance.

DFID is primarily responsible for administering the UK Government’s overseas aid with a primary focus to promote sustainable development and eliminate world poverty.

Relatedly, as part of GGGI’s effort to expand its partner network, the Institute has recently worked with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to qualify as a Public International Organization (PIO) in order to be eligible for USAID financing opportunities worldwide. This PIO status allows GGGI to engage with USAID missions in its Member countries in a country-specific approach to seek joint opportunities in the implementation of green growth objectives.

GGGI looks forward to identifying these opportunities with USAID and to forming a long term productive relationship to advance its mutual objectives around the globe.

About the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI)

Based in Seoul, GGGI is an intergovernmental organization that supports developing country governments transition to a model of economic growth that is environmentally sustainable and socially inclusive. GGGI delivers programs in 27 partner countries with technical support, capacity building, policy planning & implementation, and by helping to build a pipeline of bankable green investment projects. More on GGGI’s events, projects and publications can be found on www.gggi.org. You can also follow GGGI on Twitter and join us on Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn.

About the UK Department for International Development (DFID)

The Department for International Development (DFID) leads the UK’s work to end extreme poverty. DFID is tackling the global challenges of our time including poverty and disease, mass migration, insecurity and conflict. DFID’s work is building a safer, healthier, more prosperous world for people in developing countries and in the UK.

About United States Agency for International Development (USAID)

USAID is the world’s premier international development agency and a catalytic actor driving development results. USAID’s work advances U.S. national security and economic prosperity, demonstrates American generosity, and promotes a path to recipient self-reliance and resilience.