Minister of Climate Change leads UAE delegation on official visit to Australia, New Zealand

DUBAI, Aug 11 2018 (WAM) - A high-profile UAE delegation, led by Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, will visit Australia and New Zealand from August 12th to 17th, to explore new areas of collaboration and learn about best practices in agriculture, livestock breeding, water resources utilization and climate change mitigation and adaptation.

In addition to Dr. Thani Al-Zeyoudi, the delegates include officials from MOCCAE, the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, and Mawarid Holding, an investment company operating within different industries, including forest management, landscaping, research and development, animal feed production, health, and tourism.

During the visits to the two countries, Dr. Al-Zeyoudi will attend multiple bilateral meetings with leading ministers and officials. In Australia, he will meet with Concetta Fierravanti-Wells, Minister for International Development and the Pacific, David Littleproud, Minister for Agriculture and Water Resources, Julie Bishop, Foreign Minister, Steven Ciobo, Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment, and Josh Frydenberg, Minister for Environment and Energy.

In New Zealand, the UAE Minister for Climate Change and Environment will meet with his counterparts – David Parker, Environment Minister, and James Shaw, Minister for Climate Change.

Furthermore, the delegates will tour several agricultural and environmental facilities, such as the quarantine facility at Sydney Airport, Australian National Botanic Gardens, the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation in the Australian capital, Canberra, the Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences, and the New Zealand National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research.

WAM/Tariq alfaham