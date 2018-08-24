OFID signs loan agreements to help strengthen food security in Cote d’Ivoire, Malawi

- Home
Friday, August 24, 2018
VIENNA, Aug 24 2018 (WAM) - The OPEC Fund for International Development (OFID) has signed public sector loan agreements with Cote d’Ivoire and Malawi to help boost socio-economic development and living standards.
The agreements, totaling US$34 million, were signed by OFID Director-General Suleiman J Al-Herbish and Roger A Kacou, Ambassador of Cote d’Ivoire to Austria, and Michael B Kamphambe Nkhoma, Ambassador of Malawi to Germany, OFID said in a statement.
Al-Herbish said the loan represented OFID’s third involvement in helping strengthen the country’s water sector, which supports the government’s 2016-2022 Growth and Development Strategy with the view to reduce poverty through sustainable economic growth and infrastructure development.
