UAE attends nuclear disarmament conference in Astana

ASTANA, Aug 29 2018 (WAM) - Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan, today attended the opening ceremony of the International Conference of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organisation, CTBTO, titled “Remembering the Past, Looking to the Future”.

The conference, held on 29th August- 2nd September, coincides with the International Day against Nuclear Tests – observed on 29th August – and was introduced by the UN General Assembly in 2009 at the initiative of the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.

The five-day conference was opened in the presence of Kairat Abdrakhmanov, Kazakhstan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs; Kanat Bozumbayev, Kazakhstan’s Minister of Energy, senior officials of the Kazakh Government, and scientists in nuclear disarmament, as well as heads of diplomatic missions and international organisations accredited to Astana.

The participants will discuss the role of nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation towards building a lasting global peace, including by enhancing the status of the Treaty.

On the sidelines of the conference, Ambassador Al Jaber met with Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister and Energy Minister.

WAM/Rola Alghoul/Hatem Mohamed