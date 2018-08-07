World Green Economy Summit to highlight role of public-private leaderships in driving green growth

DUBAI, Aug 6 2018 (WAM) - The transformation to a green economy needs fundamental cooperation of both the private and public-sector leaderships, and this responsibility will be highlighted at the annual World Green Economy Summit, WGES 2018.

WGES, which will be held 24th – 25th October, will encourage political and corporate leaders to exchange views on how to best use their authority to engage society in the green economy, by introducing progressive policies and incentives, changing individual behaviour and consumption patterns, or raising environmental awareness.

WGES, which will be held 24th - 25th October, will encourage political and corporate leaders to exchange views on how to best use their authority to engage society in the green economy, by introducing progressive policies and incentives, changing individual behaviour and consumption patterns, or raising environmental awareness.





More than 8,000 participating companies and 4,000 non-business participants have already embraced the commitments of the UN Global Compact as they committed voluntarily to manage their operations in a responsible manner and to integrate sustainability in their strategies.

“The UAE has pioneered in setting an ideal model for public-private partnerships through the development of legislations, which enhanced investment opportunities in infrastructure projects and improved quality of services. This model has contributed in increasing the collaboration between government and private sectors.

Dubai has also developed a strong regulatory framework via Regulatory and Supervisory Bureau for Electricity and Water to encourage private investment through Independent Power Producer model. Thanks to this model, Dubai has achieved the lowest prices for electricity generation through solar energy in the world,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, and Chairman of WGES.”

Featuring discussions on capacity building, technology transfer and green investments, WGES will facilitate dialogue between governments and businesses to take forward the sustainability agenda.

WGES is a strategic platform to share and exchange knowledge and bring to focus new technologies that drive the growth for a green economy including improvements in energy efficiency, energy conservation and waste reduction.

The summit will be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. The summit is organised by DEWA and the World Green Economy Organisation in collaboration with international partners under the theme ‘Driving Innovation, Leading Change’.

WAM/سالمة الشامسي/Rola Alghoul/Nour Salman