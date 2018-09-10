Abu Dhabi Fund for Development discusses collaboration opportunities with Senegal

ABU DHABI, Sep 9 2018 (WAM) - Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD), the leading national entity for development aid, hosted a high-level parliamentary delegation from Senegal at its headquarters in Abu Dhabi to discuss sustained cooperation in achieving the development priorities of the Senegalese government.

Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of ADFD, Moustapha Niasse, President of the National Assembly of Senegal, Jassim Abdullah Al Naqabi, Member of the Legislative and Legal Affairs and Human Rights Committee at the UAE Federal National Council (FNC), as well as senior representatives of the two sides attended the meeting.

The meeting explored opportunities for ADFD to support the development objectives of the West African nation, and examined the Fund’s wider role in financing socio-economic projects across Africa.

Welcoming the delegation, Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi said: “The UAE and Senegal have enjoyed strong bilateral ties for decades, and ADFD is proud to have played an instrumental role in enhancing these strategic relations.”

He added: “ADFD is committed to helping the Senegalese government achieve its sustainable development goals. Since 1978, the Fund has provided concessionary loans worth AED240 million to finance five vital projects in the agriculture, transportation and renewable energy sectors in Senegal.

“In addition to those sectors, the funds positively impacted related areas such as infrastructure, health, and water – thereby facilitating the Government of Senegal in achieving its socio-economic objectives. By creating job opportunities and stimulating the economy, they have improved the quality of life of the local population.”

WAM/Tariq alfaham/Hatem Mohamed