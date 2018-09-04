Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum returns to Abu Dhabi in 2019

ABU DHABI, Sep 3 2018 (WAM) - The third annual Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum will be held in Abu Dhabi on 12th and 13th January, 2019, again kicking off Abu Dhabi’s Sustainability Week.

The two-day event gathers international and regional political, industry, and thought leaders to set the global energy agenda for the year and examine the longer-term geopolitical and geo-economic implications of the changing energy system.

The conference agenda this year will focus on the future of oil, the digitisation of energy, diversification in energy companies and countries, and will have a regional focus on East Asian energy demand and energy innovation. Last year’s event brought over 450 people to Abu Dhabi from around the world, including CEOs, Ministers, global media, and industry experts.

The forum will once again be hosted under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces. It will be convened in partnership with the Ministry of Energy, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), and Mubadala Investment Company, and is part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.

Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry, said, “The Global Energy Forum looks at the importance of all forms of energy: nuclear, oil, gas, renewable, and others. The diversity among its subjects and experts is what makes the Forum an important part of the energy calendar.”

Frederick Kempe, President and CEO of the Atlantic Council, said, “Abu Dhabi is a leader in the international global energy sector through its foresight, innovation, and strategic planning, and has become a magnet for policymakers, experts and business leaders. The Atlantic Council’s 2019 Global Energy Forum will bring together these crucial actors from across the globe to set the energy agenda for 2019.”

Randolph Bell, Director of the Atlantic Council’s Global Energy Centre, said, “With our focus on East Asian energy demand and innovation in 2019, the Global Energy Forum plans to highlight how the region’s global energy partnerships – particularly with the Gulf — and race for new energy technologies will fundamentally reshape the energy system and geopolitical order of the 21st century. By encouraging forward-looking discussion between policymakers and business leaders, the Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum aims to maximise the opportunities emerging from the sweeping changes to the global energy mix, and shape outcomes that leaves us all more secure and prosperous.”

WAM/Esraa Ismail/Tariq alfaham