The Causes Behind Africa’s Digital Gender Divide

Friday, September 14, 2018
MAPUTO, Sep 14 2018 (IPS) - Systemic inequalities based on gender, race, income and geography are mirrored in the digital realm and leave many women, especially the poor and the rural, trailing behind Africa’s tech transformation.
