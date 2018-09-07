Africa, Development & Aid, Editors' Choice, Featured, Headlines, Human Rights, Migration & Refugees, Multimedia, Population, Poverty & SDGs, Regional Categories, Slideshow

Migrants as Messengers Explain the Dangers of Irregular Migration

DAKAR, Sep 7 2018 (IPS)

DAKAR, Sep 7 2018 (IPS) - Migrants as Messengers is a peer-to-peer messaging campaign by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) where returning migrants share with their communities and families the dangers, trauma and abuse that many experienced while attempting irregular migration.

The stories are candid and emotional testimonials about the difficulties they faced.

Here is the discussion around irregular migration with Senegalese hip-hop singer Matar Khoudia Ndiaye–aka Big Makhou Djolof and Ramatoulaye Diene, a legal migration activist and radio personality.

 
