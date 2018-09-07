UAE participates in 102nd ministerial session of Arab Economic and Social Council

CAIRO, Sep 6 2018 (WAM) - The 102nd ministerial session of the Arab Economic and Social Council began today at the headquarters of the Arab League General Secretariat in the Egyptian capital,Cairo.

The UAE is participating in the session through a delegation headed by Mohammed Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al Shehhi, Under-Secretary for Economic Affairs at the Ministry of Economy.

Al Shehhi said that the UAE desires to participate in the council’s meetings, which will address several key issues, to strengthen the region’s cooperation and integration and serve its economic and development goals.

He added that the current session will look at several key topics and discuss the outcomes of the 30th session of the Arab League Summit, as well as the implementation of the Riyadh Declaration issued at the 4th Summit of South American-Arab Countries that was held in Riyadh in 2015.

It will also discuss many economic issues and other key topics, to advance the level of Arab regional and international cooperation and promote communication with emerging markets, which will serve their economic and development goals, he further added.

Al Shehhi stressed that strengthening joint Arab work will assist the development of Arab countries, encourage foreign investments, and fulfil the requirements of sustainable development.

The agenda of the session includes a discussion on the economic cooperation between the Arab League and the United Nations, investing in Arab countries, an Arab project to develop the small and medium-sized enterprise, SME, sector, upgrading the work of the Arab Ministerial Water Council, and an agreement with the Arab Information and Communication Technologies Organisation.

WAM/Tariq alfaham