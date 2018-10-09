UAE adopts comprehensive approach in supporting refugees: UAE Permanent Representative in Geneva

GENEVA, Oct 6 2018 (WAM) - The UAE pursues a comprehensive approach in supporting world refugees with special emphasis on women and other members of vulnerable groups, said Obaid Salim Al Zaabi, the UAE Permanent Representative to the UN in Geneva.

The ambassador made the statements while addressing the 69th Session of the Executive Committee of the High Commissioner’s Programme, convening in Geneva, where he presented an overview of the UAE policy in providing aid to refugees across the world.

He reaffirmed the UAE support for the UN in its efforts to bridge the gap between human development requirements and available resources for refugees, noting that the country regards the work of the Commission as a stepping stone for establishing a long-term development effort for improving refugees’ lives.

The ambassador reiterated the importance the UAE attaches for laying down a firm framework for world countries collaborating in sharing duties and responsibilities toward the refugees’ crisis around the world, reaffirming that the UAE, while receiving a large number of foreigners from different parts of the world, realises the added value provided by those coming in to seek job and security away from their countries.

“The UAE has received more than 130,000 Syrian refugees since the onset of the conflict in Syria and last year the country received more than 15,000 Syrians as part of the New York Declaration,” he said, noting that the UAE has renewed for one year the residence permits of those coming from crisis-ridden countries in case of their inability to return home.

The UAE also provided direct support to UNHCR, including assistance to Syrian refugees and others in Jordan, Iraq, Greece, Rohingya in Bangladesh, refugees of South Sudan in Uganda, not to mention the Palestinians who are supported by the UNRWA.

Using renewing energy resources is one of the best means to address energy shortage-related problems across refugee camps, he remarked.

In his speech, Filippo Grandi, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, commended the UAE policy in linking humanitarian work to development in crisis-stricken countries and its comprehensive approach in addressing refugees’ problems, with special emphasis on women.

He extended thanks to the UAE for its humanitarian support for all refugees, specially the Syrians and its pledge to receive 15,000 refugees as well its assistance for UNRWA.

