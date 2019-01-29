HRH Prince El Hassan bin Talal of Jordan pays tribute to the Geneva Centre for its successful organization under the Prince’s patronage of the World Conference on religions and equal citizenship rights which was held in the UN Office in Geneva on 25 June

- Home
Tuesday, January 29, 2019
GENEVA, Jan 29 2019 - (Geneva Centre) – In a letter sent to the Geneva Centre by the Patron of the 25 June 2018 World Conference on “Religions, Creeds and Value Systems: Joining Forces to Enhance Equal Citizenship Rights” HRH Prince El Hassan bin Talal of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the latter has extended his most sincere congratulations to the Geneva Centre for having organized this major international conference at the United Nations Office in Geneva.
HRH further added that the objective of the World Conference was to consolidate the concept of inclusive citizenship and “to confirm that there are in religions, creeds and value systems commonalities that can effectively contribute to the promotion and advancement of the concepts of equal citizenship rights.”
