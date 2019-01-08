Turning Mangrove Trees into Sustainable Assets for Myanmar

- Home
- Development & Aid
- Economy & Trade
- Environment
- Human Rights
- Global Governance
- South-South
- Civil Society
- Gender
Tuesday, January 8, 2019
SHWE THAUNG YAN, Myanmar, Jan 7 2019 (IPS) - In 2015, Worldview International Foundation began a mangrove restoration project, planting saplings of the trees on about 121 hectares of land in Myanmar’s Ayyerwady region.
In this video, Aung Aung Myint tells IPS when the mangrove restoration began and elaborates on the main species that have been planted.
IPS is an international communication institution with a global news agency at its core, raising the voices of the South
and civil society on issues of development, globalisation, human rights and the environment
Copyright © 2019 IPS-Inter Press Service. All rights reserved. - Terms & Conditions
You have the Power to Make a Difference
Would you consider a $20.00 contribution today that will help to keep the IPS news wire active? Your contribution will make a huge difference.