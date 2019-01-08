Asia-Pacific, Biodiversity, Climate Change, Development & Aid, Editors' Choice, Environment, Featured, Headlines, Multimedia, Regional Categories, Sustainability, TerraViva United Nations, Video

Sustainability

Turning Mangrove Trees into Sustainable Assets for Myanmar

SHWE THAUNG YAN, Myanmar, Jan 7 2019 (IPS) - In 2015, Worldview International Foundation began a mangrove restoration project, planting saplings of the trees on about 121 hectares of land in Myanmar’s Ayyerwady region.

In this video, Aung Aung Myint tells IPS when the mangrove restoration began and elaborates on the main species that have been planted.

Originally, Myint says, the condition of the soil was concerning, but has increased over the years.

 
