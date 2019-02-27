Muslim women between stereotypes and reality: an objective narrative

- Home
Wednesday, February 27, 2019
Debate and Book Presentation
GENEVA, Feb 27 2019 - On the occasion of the launch of two new publications on topics related to women’s rights and gender equality, and in order to mark International Women’s Day, the Geneva Centre will organize a panel discussion and book presentation. The discussion will expand on the themes of the two publication, namely the status of women’s rights and gender equality in the Arab region, but also more generally, across the world, and the history and the true symbolism of the headscarf in Christianity, Judaism and Islam, the stereotypes and controversy surrounding this topic, and the recent developments in Western societies with regard to the headscarf.
Moderator and Opening remarks
Ambassador Idriss Jazairy, Executive Director of the Geneva Centre for Human Rights Advancement and Global Dialogue.
Speakers
For further information on the event, please see the attached concept note.
Register by email: info@gchragd.org
