The Geneva Centre is co-organizing with the UNOG Library a discussion on Leadership in Modern Multilateralism

Saturday, March 9, 2019
GENEVA, Mar 8 2019 - The Geneva Centre for Human Rights Advancement and Global Dialogue has partnered with the UNOG Library in the organization of the upcoming Library event entitled Leadership in Modern Multilateralism.
This debate will discuss the topic of multilateralism as the most logical approach to the challenges the world is facing in our time of fast-paced globalisation. Despite mounting nationalism and criticism, there is no valid alternative to international cooperation.
This debate will explore the principles and ideas underpinning multilateralism against a complex background of climate change, the rise of technology and the future of the global economy. Furthermore, the panel will underscore the role of eminent personalities who shaped international affairs and the changes in the nature of leadership in the 21st century, with the rise of modern multilateralism.
Opening Remarks
Michael Møller
Director-General, United Nations Office at Geneva
Introductory Remarks
Idriss Jazairy
Former Ambassador & Permanent Representative of Algeria to the UN Office at Geneva; Executive Director of the Geneva Centre for Human Rights Advancement and Global Dialogue
A Panel discussion with
• Roberto Savio
Editor; Journalist; President Emeritus of Inter Press Service (IPS) and Chairman of IPS Board of Trustees
• Hala Hameed
Ambassador & Permanent Representative of the Republic of Maldives to the United Nations Office and other international organisations in Geneva
• Thomas Biersteker
Professor of International Security and Director of Policy Research, Graduate Institute
Moderator
Corinne Momal-Vanian
Director, Division of Conference Management, United Nations Office at Geneva
Q & A Session
Book signing by Roberto Savio
Free copies of the following books will be available at the event:
“Remembering Boutros Boutros-Ghali: A Visionary Internationalist and Global Leader: Tributes and Reminiscences”
“Legacy for the Future and Future Generation: Remembering Maurice F. Strong: Tributes and Reminiscences”
All attendees who do not hold a UN badge are kindly requested to register on the link below:
