The Geneva Centre presents oral statements on the UPR outcomes of Saudi Arabia and Jordan

GENEVA, Mar 15 2019 - (Geneva Centre) – At the 40th regular session of the UN Human Rights Council, the Geneva Centre presented on 14 March statements with regard to Saudi Arabia and Jordan.



In its statement on Saudi Arabia, the Geneva Centre commended the various steps that the Kingdom had taken towards strengthening the protection and promotion of human rights which reflected a number of important recommendations contained in the report of the Working Group on the UPR.

It welcomed the adoption and efforts towards implementation, as recommended in the report of “Saudi Vision 2030”, whose framework includes goals which address a number of human rights.

In particular, the Centre congratulated Saudi Arabia for its implementation of several recommendations pertaining to amendments to legal frameworks in compliance with international human rights standards, development of a human rights education system to strengthen the culture of human rights, formulation of a national human rights strategy, combatting human trafficking and the promotion of the freedom of expression and association.

It welcomed the specific promotion and protection of the rights of women including gender equality and non-discrimination, children and people with disabilities.

The Geneva Centre encouraged Saudi Arabia to ratify the International Covenants on civil and political rights and on economic, social and cultural rights, the Convention on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of Their Families and the Convention and Protocol relating to the Status of Refugees, and to abolish the death penalty. Furthermore, it invited Saudi Arabia to set a date for a visit by the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders.

The Centre seized this opportunity to congratulate Saudi Arabia for having adopted the Global Compact for Migration.

In its statement on Jordan, the Geneva Centre welcomed the endeavours made by Amman to enhance the improvement of its own human rights situation, and to comply with the recommendations put forward by UN member States during the UPR review process.

In particular, it took note of the measures adopted with regard to enhancing women’s rights, promoting the right to work and advancing the right to education.

The Geneva Centre encouraged Jordan to implement the remaining recommendations it had approved, particularly in relation to strengthening the independence of the judiciary system, enhancing capacity building for law enforcement agencies and combatting trafficking in persons.

It likewise appealed to Jordan to ratify other human rights treaties to which it is not yet a party, including the International Convention on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of Their Families.