The Geneva Centre strongly condemns New Zealand terrorist attacks

GENEVA, Mar 15 2019 - (Geneva Centre) – The Executive Director of the Geneva Centre Ambassador Idriss Jazairy has strongly condemned the two terrorist attacks killing at least 40 people today in Christchurch, New Zealand.



The attacks occurred this morning inside the Masjid Al Noor mosque and the Linwood mosque.

Ambassador Jazairy expressed both shock and sadness at the attack: “The Geneva Centre strongly condemns the terrorist acts killing innocent men, women and children who were gathered for the Friday prayers in Christchurch,” the Geneva Centre’s Executive Director said. “This is an attack on multiculturalism and human dignity that constitute the founding pillars of peaceful and inclusive societies. It feeds on the rise of hatred, bigotry and the fear of the Other that have contributed to an atmosphere of social exclusion, division and rejection in many societies.”

The rise and threat of extremist violence and terrorism in both developing and developed countries illustrate that indiscriminate terrorist attacks can occur anywhere in the world. Ambassador Jazairy added:

“Indiscriminate terrorist attacks have brought bereavement to societies worldwide and constitute a threat to peace, social stability and to human wellbeing at large. Decision-makers worldwide must remain united in addressing unequivocally all incitement of discrimination, hostility, hatred and violence against Muslims and other victims of terrorism and hate crimes. The language of peace must prevail over the language of hatred and fear of the Other.”

In conclusion, the Geneva Centre’s Executive Director expressed his solidarity and condolences to the victims of the terrorist attacks and to the people of New Zealand: “In the face of this brutal murder, the Geneva Centre stands in full solidarity with the victims, their families and the people of New Zealand in their griefs.”