Aid, Caribbean Climate Wire, Climate Change, Economy & Trade, Editors' Choice, Environment, Featured, Food & Agriculture, Food Sustainability, Green Economy, Headlines, Latin America & the Caribbean, Multimedia, Natural Resources, Projects, Regional Categories, TerraViva United Nations, Video

Caribbean Climate Wire

Helping St. Vincent’s Fishers Maintain an Essential Industry in a Changing Climate

By Kenton X. Chance Reprint | | Print |

KINGSTOWN, Mar 14 2019 (IPS) - From an influx of sargassum in near-shore waters, to fish venturing further out to sea to find cooler, more oxygenated water, fishers in St. Vincent and the Grenadines are battling the vagaries of climate change. The country is doing what it can to respond.

 
Republish | | Print |

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT
  IPS is pleased to name
  Sam Olukoya as
  the Star of the Month
ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

The Week with IPS