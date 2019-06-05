Bamboo Playspace for kids in Dhaka

- Home
Wednesday, June 5, 2019
Jun 5 2019 - At a time of extreme scarcity of open space for children to play, Washpur Garden City in Bosila of Dhaka has opened up an aesthetic place completely made of bamboo for kids to have fun.
The project called Bamboo Playspace is a part of an architectural course CADSE (Critical Architecture Design and Sustainable Environment), where students from different universities took part to create it.
The space was designed and created under supervision of design and architecture studio Para to help flourish the physical and mental development of kids from the non-profit Local Education and Economic Development Organization (LEEDO). But the Bamboo Playspace is open for all children.
Moreover, the place is not only for kids’ play. There is a stage and a gallery for holding drama and other cultural activities too.
This story was originally published by The Daily Star, Bangladesh
