Celebrating 25 years and growing the future together

Jun 17 2019 - (UNCCD) – Monday, 17 June is World Day to Combat Desertification. It will be observed all over the world.

Download the message from Mr. António Guterres, United Nations Secretary General, by clicking on this link: <https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pIJf-5FUg4k&feature=youtu.be>



Download the message from Mr. Ibrahim Thiaw, Executive Secretary, United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification, in Arabic, Chinese, English, French, Spanish or Russian.

Background materials about the World Day are available here:<https://www.unccd.int/actions17-june-world-day-combat-desertification/celebrate-2019wdcd>

A press release (Arabic, Chinese, French, English, Spanish and Russian) from the global observance event taking place in Ankara, Turkey, will be circulated on 17 June.

Le Vendredi 17 Juin sera célébrée la Journée Mondiale de Lutte contre la Désertification. Elle sera observée partout dans le monde.

Téléchargez le message de M. António Guterres, Secrétaire Général des Nations Unies, en cliquant sur le lien: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pIJf-5FUg4k&feature=youtu.be

Télécharger le message de M. Ibrahim Thiaw, Secrétaire exécutif de la Convention des Nations Unies sur la Lutte Contre la Désertification, en Arabe, Anglais, Chinois, Français, Espagnol et en Russe.

Les documents d’information sur la Journée mondiale sont disponibles ici : <https://www.unccd.int/actions17-june-world-day-combat-desertification/celebrate-2019wdcd>

La communiqué de presse (en Arabe, Anglais, Chinois, Français, Espagnol et en Russe) relatif à l’événement mondial de célébration de cette journée qui aura lieu à Ankara, en Turque, sera distribué le 17 Juin,

Viernes 17 de junio es el Día Mundial de lucha contra la desertificación que se celebrará en todo el mundo.

Descargue el mensaje de António Guterres, Secretario General de las Naciones Unidas pulsando en el enlace del idioma que desee: <https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pIJf-5FUg4k&feature=youtu.be>

Descargue el mensaje de Ibrahim Thiaw Secretaria Ejecutivo de la Convención de las Naciones Unidas de lucha contra la desertificación en Árabe, Chino, Inglés, Francés, Español o Ruso.

Materiales de información sobre el Día Mundial están disponibles aquí: <https://www.unccd.int/actions17-june-world-day-combat-desertification/celebrate-2019wdcd>

El comunicado de prensa Árabe, Chino, Inglés, Francés, Español o Ruso) del evento de celebración mundial que tiene lugar en Ankara, China, se circulará los días 17 de junio.