Patriotism versus Hope: Eritreans Wrestle with Leaving Home or Remaining

ASMARA, Eritrea/ANTWERP, Belguim, Jun 21 2019 (IPS) - Most media narratives about Eritrea suggest an endless stream of young people fleeing the country, who couldn’t wait to escape. But the reality is far different and more nuanced—both when it comes to those who have left, and those who chose to remain.

*Eritrean names have been changed at the request of those interviewed to protect identities—hence no photos have been taken of those interviewed—due to concerns about government reprisals against individuals or family members who remain in Eritrea.