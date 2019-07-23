Floods Havoc in North Bangladesh

- Home
Tuesday, July 23, 2019
GUTHAIL, JAMALPUR, Bangladesh, Jul 23 2019 (IPS) - Floods are quite common in Bangladesh – blame it on climate change, the control and discharge of river waters at source or poor disaster management. The damage to property to livestock is colossal.
These pictures sent by Dewanganj (Jamalpur) based journalist Tarek Mahmud explain it all. Some of the government offices, schools, hospitals and large areas of farm land are under water. The damage to property & chattel is estimated to be in millions of Taka (Bangladesh currency). Rehabilitation of these displaced people will take months.
