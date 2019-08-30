How the African Development Bank Plans to Mobilise Funds for Climate Adaptation

In this first Voices from the Global South podcast, IPS takes you to the African Union headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia where the 8th Climate Change and Development in Africa Conference is currently taking place.

ADDIS ABABA, Aug 30 2019 (IPS) - IPS Correspondent Isaiah Esipisu reports from the Climate Change and Development in Africa Conference taking place at the African Union headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The gathering of climate experts who are discussing climate action that African and global communities are understanding in line with the Paris Agreement and the their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).

Dr James Kinyangi, head of the African Development Bank’s Climate and Development Africa Special Fund, discusses what Africa must do to implement the Paris Agreement on climate change, how to improve the productivity of land for smallholders, and about having difficult conversations with governments about investments in fossil fuels.

The conference runs from Aug. 28 to 30.