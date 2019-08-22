Asia-Pacific, Development & Aid, Editors' Choice, Featured, Headlines, Health, Multimedia, Poverty & SDGs, Regional Categories, TerraViva United Nations, Video

How Tibet has Successfully Reduced Poverty

LHASA, Aug 22 2019 (IPS) - According to the Tibet’s Social Science Academy’s Institute of Rural Economic Studies, the number of Tibetans still living in poverty has been brought down from 850,000 a few years ago to 150,000.

Tibetan officials say the government is committed to reducing that number to zero by the end of this year.

 
