Uganda becomes the 33rd Member of GGGI

SEOUL, Aug 28 2019 - The Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) welcomed the Government of Uganda (GoU) as its thirty-third Member, committing to support the country in achieving its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) and implementing its National Adaptation Plan. GoU sought for GGGI’s membership in 2015 by signing a letter of intent to support the country in its effort to transition to a green economy as the vehicle for sustainable development.

The objective of accession for GGGI’s membership, to a developing country like Uganda, is to ensure that GGGI provides support in its transition to a green growth economic development model and help implement strategies that simultaneously achieve poverty reduction, social inclusion, environmental sustainability and economic growth, thereby promoting poverty reduction, jobs creation, and protecting the environment.

As the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development takes effect globally, the GoU has so far taken gradual steps to implement principles of green growth and align them to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). In fact, GoU was among the first countries to mainstream SDGs into its (national) development plan. Uganda, therefore, adopted a climate-centric economic model through the development and launch of the Uganda Green Growth Development Strategy (UGGDS) and Roadmap. Currently, GGGI supports the GoU in the following sectors: Energy, Water and Environment, Urban Development, Green Cities and Natural Resources.

Furthermore, GGGI is supporting Uganda to access climate finance for the implementation of its national adaptation plan, for example by being the GoU’s delivery partner for the Green Climate Fund supporting the country to access funding from this source. GGGI’s support to Uganda is expected to deliver impacts on GGGI’s six Strategic Outcomes: Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions reduction as espoused in the Paris Agreement; creation of green jobs; increased access to sustainable services, such as, clean affordable energy, sustainable public transport, improved sanitation, and sustainable waste management; improved air quality; adequate supply of ecosystem services; and enhanced adaptation to climate change.

About GGGI

Based in Seoul, GGGI is a new intergovernmental organization founded to support and promote a new model of economic growth known as “green growth.” The organization partners with countries to help them build economies that grow strongly and are more efficient and sustainable in the use of natural resources, less carbon intensive, and more resilient to climate change. GGGI’s experts are already working with governments around the world, building their capacity and working collaboratively on green growth policies that can impact the lives of millions. To learn more, see www.gggi.org and visit us on Facebook and Twitter.