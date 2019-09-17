Africa, Development & Aid, Environment, Featured, Headlines, Multimedia, Regional Categories, Sustainability, TerraViva United Nations, Video, Water & Sanitation

Tana River Bears the Cost of Development

Geoffrey Kamadi reports for InfoNile on the Tana River. InfoNile is a geojournalism platform mapping data on water issues in the Nile River basin of Africa with journalism stories to promote transboundary peace.

Sep 17 2019 (IPS) - The damming of Kenya’s River Tana and the environmental degradation upstream, has reduced the amount of silt and water reaching the Tana River Delta over time. Hence the sea has been pushing further and further inland unhindered, jeopardising livelihoods.

 

 
