Getting out of a Jam in Dhaka

DHAKA, Bangladesh, Oct 2 2019 - Bangladesh’s capital has some of the worst traffic in the world. But hope is on the way in the shape of a new mass rapid transit system.



Six MRT lines are planned to open between 2021 and 2035, and ADB has provided a grant to help plan the system. ADB’s next step proposed is a technical assistance loan for a detailed design of Line 5-South.