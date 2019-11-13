Forced Child Marriage Must Be Stopped Says South Sudanese Child Activist

- Home
Wednesday, November 13, 2019
NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 13 2019 (IPS) - Young women and girls are still subjected to a range of harmful practices and violence, including early marriage. Every year, an estimated 12 million girls get married before the age of 18.
In an IPS exclusive from the ICPD25 summit one young brave woman from South Sudan tells us her story of how she had to fight her family and community from becoming a child bride. With the help of the UNFPA in Kenya, Priscilla Nyamal is now advocating for young girls and wants the world to know that child marriage should stop. Priscilla shares her story to IPS.
