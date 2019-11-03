KeepthetruthAlive

Editors' Choice, Featured, Global, Headlines, Human Rights, IPS UN: Inside the Glasshouse, Multimedia, Press Freedom, Regional Categories, TerraViva United Nations, Video

ROME, Nov 2 2019 (IPS) - Each year 100 journalists are killed in the course of their work. Nine out of 10 cases remain unresolved.
On Nov. 2 the United Nations recognises the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists.

The U.N. Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization is concerned that impunity damages societies by covering up serious human rights abuses, corruption, and crime.

 
