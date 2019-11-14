Africa, Conferences, Featured, Gender, Gender Violence, Global, Headlines, Human Rights, Multimedia, Podcast, TerraViva United Nations, Women's Health

This Time Around ICPD25 Commitments Will Be Met Says UNFPA …

By Crystal Orderson

Bettina Maas / UNFPA Ethiopia. Credit: Crystal Orderson / IPS

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 14 2019 (IPS) - The United Nations Population Fund, UNFPA Ethiopia country representative, Bettina Maas speaks to IPS at the ICPD25 Nairobi Summit and she says she is optimistic that this time around that the three critical commitments; bringing preventable maternal deaths, gender based violence and harmful practices, as well as unmet need for family planning to zero will be realized.

Crystal Orderson spoke to Maas at the Nairobi Summit.

 
