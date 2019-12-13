AUDIO: “We Cannot Achieve Zero-Leprosy by 2030 Without a Vaccine” – WHO Team Leader

DHAKA, Dec 13 2019 (IPS) - Dr Erwin Cooreman is the Team Leader of WHO’s Global Leprosy Programme. This week, he is in Dhaka to attend the National Conference on Leprosy, which was inaugurated by the prime minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina. In her speech, she reiterated her commitment to make the country Zero-Leprosy by 2030.

On the sidelines of the conference, IPS interviewed Cooreman to ask him his reaction to the Bangla prime minister’s commitment and the countries which are showing promise to achieve the Zero-Leprosy target by 2030.

IPS also asked Cooreman about the need for a leprosy vaccine and when it would possibly be out. In this podcast Cooreman answers these questions, and also reminds the fact that leprosy cannot be eradicated completely unless India, Indonesia and Brazil eradicate it first.