Government of Russia announces food aid for Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 3 2019 - The Government of Russia has announced a voluntary contribution of 1 million US Dollars to the World Food Programme of the United Nations for food assistance to Kenya. WFP will coordinate with the Kenyan authorities the distribution of food supplies to reach families most in need of assistance.



“This support is an expression of solidarity of the Russian people with the people of Kenya. It will contribute to the achievement by Kenya of the Sustainable Development Goals and the Government of Kenya’s Big Four Agenda in food security,” said the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Kenya Dmitry Maksimychev. It also reflects the spirit of the recent Russia – Africa Summit, he added.

H.E. Amb. Macharia Kamau, Principal Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kenya, said: “Kenya welcomes the cooperation and support of the Russian Federation. And particularly that this support and cooperation is in line with the Big Four priorities of the President targeting food security. This especially welcome given that it came so soon after the Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi, which President Kenyatta attended”.

The current floods have amplified the effects of drought experienced in the earlier part of the year, which affected at least ten counties, mostly in northern and North-eastern Kenya and rendered about 3,1 million people food insecure.

“I would like to deeply appreciate the Government of Russia for this support to the people of Kenya through the United Nations World Food Programme. We stand with the people of Kenya and remain committed to relieving those suffering from hunger,” said UN Resident Coordinator to Kenya Mr. Siddharth Chatterjee when receiving the announcement from the Ambassador of Russia. He further said that in this age, no Kenyan should suffer from hunger and pledged that the UN Kenya Country Team will continue to deliver as one support the government and all its partners to transform the county into a food-basket for the region and the world.